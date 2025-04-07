Non-Playable Coin (NPC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $77.23 Million

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Non-Playable Coin has a market cap of $77.23 million and $5.99 million worth of Non-Playable Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Non-Playable Coin has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Non-Playable Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,799.83 or 0.99708735 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,456.14 or 0.99262525 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Non-Playable Coin

Non-Playable Coin was first traded on July 28th, 2023. Non-Playable Coin’s total supply is 8,050,126,520 tokens. The official website for Non-Playable Coin is www.npc.com. Non-Playable Coin’s official Twitter account is @nonplayablecoin.

Buying and Selling Non-Playable Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Non-Playable Coin has a current supply of 8,050,126,520 with 7,340,233,459.6016324 in circulation. The last known price of Non-Playable Coin is 0.00924651 USD and is down -18.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $4,389,449.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.npc.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Playable Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Non-Playable Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Non-Playable Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

