Neo (NEO) Reaches Market Cap of $343.39 Million

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Neo has a total market capitalization of $343.39 million and $129.44 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be bought for approximately $4.87 or 0.00006203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neo has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78,696.14 or 1.00275229 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76,493.72 or 0.97468882 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Neo

Neo is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neo is an open-source blockchain platform designed to enable a Smart Economy by integrating digital assets, smart contracts, and digital identity. Founded in 2014 by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang, Neo leverages the Delegated Byzantine Fault Tolerance (dBFT) consensus mechanism for fast, finalised transactions. It features a dual-token system: NEO for governance and GAS for transaction fees. Key tools include NeoFS for decentralised storage, NeoNS for domain naming, and the Neo Oracle Service to access off-chain data. Neo supports multiple programming languages, enabling seamless dApp development. Its migration from Neo Legacy to Neo N3 introduces improved performance, enhanced governance, and a robust developer-friendly environment. Neo also offers cross-chain interoperability through NeoX and quantum-resistant cryptography via NeoQS. With its advanced features and scalability, Neo aims to create a decentralised, secure foundation for the next-generation digital economy.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

