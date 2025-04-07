NEAR Protocol Price Reaches $2.07 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.07 or 0.00002653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.48 billion and $453.19 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00021123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,243,919,085 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,073,828 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

