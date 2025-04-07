Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Health Trends Stock Performance

NHTC opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.80 million, a PE ratio of 83.68 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24. Natural Health Trends has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $7.40.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.33%.

Natural Health Trends Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio is 1,333.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHTC. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Natural Health Trends during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends by 6.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

