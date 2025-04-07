National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 82.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,189 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Regency Centers by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 0.8% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Regency Centers Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ REG opened at $68.77 on Monday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $3,674,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 110,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,102,125.24. The trade was a 31.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $1,831,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,923 shares in the company, valued at $10,250,758.98. This represents a 15.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock worth $6,977,500 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Regency Centers

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.