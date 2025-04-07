National Bank of Canada FI Sells 6,549 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of SWK stock opened at $62.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.77 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

