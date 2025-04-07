National Bank of Canada FI Sells 42,216 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,834 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,216 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Paycom Software by 635.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Trading Down 7.1 %

PAYC stock opened at $198.22 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $242.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.92 and its 200-day moving average is $205.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 26.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $603,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,775,620.33. This represents a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total value of $109,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,840.60. This represents a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $1,476,024 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.80.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

