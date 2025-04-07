National Bank of Canada FI Sells 42,216 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,834 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,216 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Paycom Software by 635.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Trading Down 7.1 %

PAYC stock opened at $198.22 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $242.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.92 and its 200-day moving average is $205.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 26.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $603,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,775,620.33. This represents a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total value of $109,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,840.60. This represents a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $1,476,024 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on PAYC

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.