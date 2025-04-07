National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,869 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

IJH stock opened at $52.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.96. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $68.33.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

