National Bank of Canada FI Grows Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 657,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,332 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in NU were worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in shares of NU by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 355,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 58,183 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,022,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of NU by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 224,979,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875,891 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,060,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,288,000 after buying an additional 271,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in NU during the third quarter valued at about $3,212,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

Shares of NU opened at $9.57 on Monday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. Research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

