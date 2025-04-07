Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Sells $47,179.17 in Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $47,179.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,783.80. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bryan Everard Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of Nasdaq stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $285,460.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.74. 6,066,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,113. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.10 and a 1 year high of $84.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.69.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $424,285,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,005,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,676,000 after buying an additional 1,650,201 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,867,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,481,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,379,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,672 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.44.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

