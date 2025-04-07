Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$11.81 and last traded at C$11.89, with a volume of 76788 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.19.

MTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark reduced their price target on Mullen Group from C$20.75 to C$19.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joanna Kathryn Scott bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,460.00. Insiders acquired 2,832 shares of company stock valued at $37,153 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Group is one of North America’s largest logistics providers with a network of independently operated businesses provide a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics & specialized hauling transportation.

