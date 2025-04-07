Mode (MODE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.33 Million

Mode (MODE) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. Mode has a total market capitalization of $7.39 million and $4.33 million worth of Mode was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mode has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar. One Mode token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,806.68 or 0.99308795 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76,202.86 or 0.98528072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mode Token Profile

Mode’s launch date was May 6th, 2024. Mode’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. Mode’s official Twitter account is @modenetwork. Mode’s official website is www.mode.network.

Mode Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mode (MODE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Mode has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,500,000,009 in circulation. The last known price of Mode is 0.00315896 USD and is down -12.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $3,295,398.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mode.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mode directly using U.S. dollars.

