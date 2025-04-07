Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Position Boosted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.14% of Minerals Technologies worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,989,000 after purchasing an additional 32,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,630,000 after acquiring an additional 204,371 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 511,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Stock Down 4.9 %

MTX stock opened at $55.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.25. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $90.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.75.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 7.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Minerals Technologies from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

