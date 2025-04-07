Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. Sells 2,643 Shares

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total transaction of $396,264.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,949,563.09. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MAA traded down $2.10 on Monday, reaching $150.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,379. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.73 and a fifty-two week high of $173.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.14 and a 200-day moving average of $157.49.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 135.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.90.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

