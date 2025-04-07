MetisDAO Price Hits $13.02 on Top Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $13.02 or 0.00016984 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $82.20 million and approximately $19.35 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00003957 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00026951 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,313,834 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,313,834.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 12.59183285 USD and is down -13.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 293 active market(s) with $13,930,760.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

