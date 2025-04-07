Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.10 and last traded at $75.18, with a volume of 235795 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.16.

Materion Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.16 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average is $101.48.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.22 million. Materion had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.21%.

In other Materion news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 805 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total value of $81,498.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,343.68. The trade was a 5.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Materion

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Materion by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Materion by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Materion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Materion by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Materion by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.