Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,578 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 162.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 478,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after buying an additional 296,663 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,959 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,218 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 96,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $370,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matador Resources news, Director Paul W. Harvey purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.20 per share, for a total transaction of $33,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,018.40. This trade represents a 2.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.67 per share, for a total transaction of $89,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 83,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,899.30. This trade represents a 2.45 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 21,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,769 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Price Performance

NYSE:MTDR opened at $38.21 on Monday. Matador Resources has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $71.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $970.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

