Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 7,546 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.08% of IQVIA worth $27,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,908,000 after acquiring an additional 452,029 shares in the last quarter. Hickory Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in IQVIA by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graphene Investments SAS boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 15,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQVIA stock opened at $154.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.42 and a 52-week high of $252.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.05.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

