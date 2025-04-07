Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.06% of United Airlines worth $19,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in United Airlines by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $57.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.21. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Raymond James lowered United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.08.

United Airlines Profile



United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

