Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $17.98 Million Stock Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938,040 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 46,693 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 4.89% of Zumiez worth $17,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 225.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,424 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 104,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Zumiez by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,152 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 128,774 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zumiez by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,485 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 65,182 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 55.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,387 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $13.11 on Monday. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $31.37. The stock has a market cap of $251.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.56.

About Zumiez

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $279.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.47 million. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

