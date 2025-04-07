Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Position Lessened by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $990,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 13.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.78.

In related news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total transaction of $476,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,298,758.29. This trade represents a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $152.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.36. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.26 and a 1-year high of $312.60.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

