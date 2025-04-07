LZ Technology Holdings Ltd’s (NASDAQ:LZMH) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

LZ Technology’s (NASDAQ:LZMH – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, April 8th. LZ Technology had issued 1,800,000 shares in its public offering on February 27th. The total size of the offering was $7,200,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During LZ Technology’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
LZ Technology Stock Up 0.1 %
LZ Technology stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. LZ Technology has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $17.73.
LZ Technology Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LZ Technology
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for LZ Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LZ Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.