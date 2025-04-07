LZ Technology Holdings Ltd’s (NASDAQ:LZMH) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

LZ Technology’s (NASDAQ:LZMH – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, April 8th. LZ Technology had issued 1,800,000 shares in its public offering on February 27th. The total size of the offering was $7,200,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During LZ Technology’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

LZ Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

LZ Technology stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. LZ Technology has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $17.73.

Get LZ Technology alerts:

LZ Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

As a holding company with no material operations of its own, LZ Technology conducts its operations through its operating entities formed in the PRC, primarily Lianzhang Portal and its subsidiaries. For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2023, the Company had a total of 247 and 255 customers, respectively, who entered into contracts with the Company to purchase the Company’s products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for LZ Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LZ Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.