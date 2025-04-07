Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) by 402.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432,292 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.72% of Life360 worth $22,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Life360 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Life360 in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Life360 in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Life360 during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its stake in Life360 by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life360 Stock Performance

Shares of LIF opened at $31.78 on Monday. Life360, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $52.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Life360 ( NASDAQ:LIF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.39 million. Life360 had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. Research analysts predict that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group raised Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Insider Activity at Life360

In other news, Director John Philip Coghlan sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $118,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,067.96. This trade represents a 8.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan L. Stick sold 2,822 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $118,749.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 86,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,524.16. This represents a 3.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,814 shares of company stock worth $7,038,344.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

