Legal & General Group Plc Sells 1,173,725 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,537,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,173,725 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.54% of Honeywell International worth $799,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,285,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,193,923,000 after acquiring an additional 263,188 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,614,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,599,000 after purchasing an additional 192,289 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 2,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Down 7.6 %

HON stock opened at $190.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.54 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Honeywell International from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.08.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

