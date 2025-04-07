Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA) Senior Officer Acquires C$17,344.50 in Stock

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Randall Macintyre purchased 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,344.50.
Christopher Randall Macintyre also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 25th, Christopher Randall Macintyre purchased 14,300 shares of Lara Exploration stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,522.22.
Lara Exploration Price Performance
LRA stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching C$1.15. 27,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,338. Lara Exploration Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.59 and a twelve month high of C$1.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.91 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.38.
Lara Exploration Company Profile
Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.
