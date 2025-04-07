Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,373 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 32,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 446.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 749,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,019,000 after acquiring an additional 612,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 39.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 5.6 %

ES opened at $58.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $54.75 and a 52 week high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.82%. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 130.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $192,507.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,496.46. The trade was a 12.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $61,730.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,318.26. This trade represents a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

