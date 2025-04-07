Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $598,000 Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1,302.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.
Revolve Group Stock Down 0.5 %
Revolve Group stock opened at $18.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.07. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $39.58.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on RVLV. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. KeyCorp upgraded Revolve Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.53.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Revolve Group
Revolve Group Profile
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Revolve Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.