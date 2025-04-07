Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 74,802 BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Partners II LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

BIGZ stock opened at $5.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $8.31.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.0862 dividend. This represents a yield of 16.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

