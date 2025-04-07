Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 298,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Bank OZK by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,526,000 after purchasing an additional 485,172 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $38.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $35.80 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day moving average is $46.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $412.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.19 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OZK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

