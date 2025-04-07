Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 668.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WesBanco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on WesBanco from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.43.

WSBC opened at $27.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average is $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.76. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $37.36.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 66.07%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

