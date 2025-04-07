Krane Funds Advisors LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 11.2 %

MRVL opened at $49.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $127.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.23.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $177,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,159,597.63. This represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $98,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,125. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,185 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,018 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James set a $110.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $132.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.44.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

