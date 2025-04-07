Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 228,539 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,690,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 228,539 shares during the quarter. Vipshop accounts for approximately 8.1% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 2.86% of Vipshop worth $197,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vipshop by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 76,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 8.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,579,000 after purchasing an additional 162,027 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth about $6,331,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 16.9% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 3,647.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 389,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 379,396 shares in the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on VIPS. Citigroup cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Vipshop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

Vipshop stock opened at $14.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $17.94.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 7.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

