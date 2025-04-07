Krane Funds Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ETR. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Entergy from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Entergy Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $79.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.69. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $88.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

