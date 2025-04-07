Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $608,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 34,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,216,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,571,218,000 after buying an additional 13,285,052 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 789,143 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,694,000 after purchasing an additional 105,687 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $54.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $216.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.86. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $66.50.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.14). Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 16.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 71.62%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 19,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $1,283,626.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,616,318.05. This trade represents a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $125,345.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,868.80. This trade represents a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,547 shares of company stock worth $4,275,553 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

