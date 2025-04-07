Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $504,000 Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CALM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $92.29 on Monday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.15 and a 1-year high of $116.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.37. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.11.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.42. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $954.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $88,965.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,427.17. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

