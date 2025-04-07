KOK One Day Volume Tops $2,322.33 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 34.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. KOK has a total market capitalization of $62,969.74 and $2,322.33 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KOK has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. One KOK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00003915 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00026956 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003172 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000019 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00017491 USD and is down -11.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $2,048.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

