Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.69 and last traded at $38.09, with a volume of 4842310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on KNX. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.24.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average of $52.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Douglas L. Col acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $226,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,850. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 71.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.