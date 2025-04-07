Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Kirby were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Kirby by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Kirby by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX opened at $89.20 on Monday. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $85.33 and a twelve month high of $132.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.82.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Kirby had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $133,866.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,697.45. This represents a 18.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KEX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Kirby from $133.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

