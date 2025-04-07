Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Bell Asset Management Ltd

Bell Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,567 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies comprises 1.4% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 21,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,834,765. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KEYS opened at $126.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $186.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.44.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

