Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target to $21.00

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.07.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of STWD opened at $17.74 on Monday. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

