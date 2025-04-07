KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 9th

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a 110.5% increase from KE’s previous — dividend of $0.17.
KE has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KE to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.
KE Price Performance
BEKE opened at $19.46 on Monday. KE has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.98.
KE Company Profile
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.
