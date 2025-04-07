KBR (NYSE:KBR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.89 and last traded at $44.55, with a volume of 105791 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on KBR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.88.

KBR Stock Down 3.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $961,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,134.47. The trade was a 23.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth $47,022,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $1,131,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 14.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,416,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,876,000 after buying an additional 305,889 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in KBR by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

