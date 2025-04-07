Kava (KAVA) Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Kava has a market capitalization of $448.01 million and approximately $39.43 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00020448 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,853,469 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

