JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) (JSOL) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $110.89 Million

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) (JSOL) traded down 16% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has a market cap of $110.89 million and approximately $2,668.19 worth of JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) token can now be bought for $125.57 or 0.00163922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) launched on October 28th, 2021. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s total supply is 883,034 tokens. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s official website is jpool.one. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s official Twitter account is @jpoolsolana. The official message board for JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) is jpoolsolana.medium.com.

Buying and Selling JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) (JSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has a current supply of 883,032.58626002. The last known price of JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) is 128.73478261 USD and is down -14.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $1,774.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jpool.one.”

