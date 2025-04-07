JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Susquehanna from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn cut JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.85 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.86.

JBLU traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.03. 9,838,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,786,380. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.69. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,747.50. The trade was a 26.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nik Mittal purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $614,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,443 shares in the company, valued at $714,960.02. The trade was a 608.16 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at $2,130,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 193,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 14,268 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

