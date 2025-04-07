Jefferies Financial Group Has Lowered Expectations for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock Price

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Dynatrace Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DT traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average of $54.27. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $63.00.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,418,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,631,224. This trade represents a 7.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,354.48. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,432 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,599. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,468,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,286,000 after buying an additional 1,207,621 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Dynatrace by 157.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 248,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after buying an additional 151,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

