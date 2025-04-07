Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$22.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ERO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.00.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Ero Copper Company Profile

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$14.10 on Friday. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$13.62 and a 1 year high of C$32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$988.82 million, a PE ratio of 61.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

