Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Position Lowered by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,928 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Jabil were worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,334,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $1,433,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $8,627,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,045. The trade was a 89.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $551,718.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,283. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,205,218. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Jabil from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JBL

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $117.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.60 and its 200-day moving average is $140.70. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $174.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.66%.

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.