iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Increased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVE. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. SWP Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE opened at $172.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $169.75 and a 1-year high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

