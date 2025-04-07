iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $232.57 and last traded at $233.53, with a volume of 131164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $244.18.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.52. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P 100 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

